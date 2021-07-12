William H. Fette, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William H. “Bill” Fette, 70, formerly of Transfer, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Hospitality Care Center, Hermitage.

Mr. Fette was born March 10, 1951, in Sharon, a son of the late William and Patricia (Brooks) Fette.

He was a 1969 graduate of Sharon High School and in 1973, completed barber school in Pittsburgh. In 1984, he graduated from the former Sharon Commercial Institute with a business certificate.

Bill was employed more than 20 years at the Association for Retarded Citizens in Allegheny County.

He is survived by his sister, Dolores A. Magargee and her husband, Madison, of Huntsville, Alabama; an uncle, Harold Fette and his wife, Virginia, of Sharon; a niece, Sarah Magargee Hineman and a nephew, Ian Magargee.

In respecting Bill’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.