FAIR OAKS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Gula, 74, of Fair Oaks, Pennsylvania passed away late Thursday evening, March 2, 2023, following an extended illness.

Mr. Gula was born November 26, 1948, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Helen (Podolak) Gula.

He was a 1968 graduate of Monaca High School, and later in life, completed an associate’s degree at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1980.

His wife of 47 years, Linda (Eckleberger) Gula, whom he married May 31, 1975, survives at home in Fair Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Bill worked as a self-employed artist for the majority of his life, specializing primarily in animal portraits.

Bill was a member of the newly combined parish of United Presbyterian and Zion First Lutheran Church in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and planting.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a brother, Robert Gula, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; a sister, Bernadette Alexander, of White Plains, Maryland; two nephews, Eric and Darren Alexander; and two nieces, Krystal and Trena Gula.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family; online at: https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/william-gula-memorial-fund/7612/.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, in the funeral home, with Rev. Beth A. Wierman, officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.