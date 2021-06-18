William G. Pfahles, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Pfahles, 83, of New Castle passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 16, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Pfahles was born October 5, 1937, in New Castle, a son of the late Andrew and Marie (McNamara).

A lifelong area resident, he attended New Castle Schools.

As a young man, Bill worked alongside his family at Andrew Pfahles Construction, a company which his father owned.

He later joined Laborers’ International Union of North America, Local 946, retiring shortly after he was recognized for 50 years of membership and service to the union.

Bill was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Vitus Church, and formerly a longtime member of S.S. Philip and James Church.

He was also a member of the Polish Falcons, Nest 146, New Castle.

A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, Bill never put his own needs above those of his family or friends, nor did he ever look for anything in return.

His wife, Alice A. (DeVasil) Pfahles, whom he married October 2, 1960, preceded him in death January 15, 1994.

He is survived by two daughters, Bunny (David) Guarnieri; and Billy-Jo (John) Marshall, all of New Castle; two brothers-in-law, Greek and Paul (Paula) DeVasil, also New Castle; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Thomas) Reynolds and Jeffrey (Julie) Hazen, II; three great-grandchildren, Caleb and Ember Reynolds, and Olivia Hazen; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Kuhn and Katherine Melnick; and four brothers, Thomas, Philip, Andrew, and Frederick Pfahles.

Per Bill’s wishes, all services will be held privately.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.