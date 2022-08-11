HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William F. “Bill” Sprow, 83, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Bill was born on November 18, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late William D. and Marian E. (Meyers) Sprow.

He graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1957.

After working at General American Transportation Corp. (GATX), Masury, Ohio and the former Sawhill Tubular Division, Sharon, Bill graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He began a 30-year career with the Sharon Police Department and continued his education in Criminology at the University of Louisville, KYentucky. He served as a patrolman, Juvenile officer and retired in 1997 as Captain of Operations and Internal Affairs.

Bill was an avid racquetball player. He also enjoyed swimming, jogging and bike riding. He had previously served on the Board of Directors for the Buhl Community Recreation Center.

He was a member of the Sharon FOP Lodge #3 the Rose of Sharon and the Mercer County Chiefs of Police Association. He also served on the Mercer County Children and Youth Advisory board.

Bill enjoyed vacations with his family in Ocean City, Maryland and attended his daughter’s concerts. He loved animals and enjoyed spending time with his dogs. As a young man, he worked at the pony track at Buhl Park, where he took care of the ponies and gave children pony rides. Following retirement, Bill once again worked at Buhl Park as a Park Ranger, and always loved and appreciated all the park has to offer to the community.

Bill was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Kathleen (Gregory) Sprow, Hermitage; a daughter, Sherry L. Nold, Farrell; and several nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom he cherished.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne J. (Sprow) Pache; and a son-in-law, Douglas Nold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

There are no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

