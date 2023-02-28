NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lt. Col. William Earl Marceau, Jr., 66, of Neshannock Township passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Monday morning, February 27, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Marceau was born July 29, 1956, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William E. Marceau, Sr. and Kathleen (McKeown) Marceau.

A 1974 graduate of Hathboro Horshan High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he later graduated from The Citadel – U.S. Senior Military College, Charleston, South Carolina, in 1978.

Lt. Col. Marceau served 11 years active-duty in the U.S. Army followed by 18 years serving as a U.S. Army Reservist. A decorated U.S. Army veteran, William served two tours of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom, earning several citations, most notably, a Bronze Star.

Following his active-duty service, William worked for PennDOT for 24 years, retiring as a Roadside Specialist in 2016.

William was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and gentleman farmer.

His wife of 43 years, the former Dawnya Moretto, whom he married May 19, 1979, survives at their home in Neshannock Township.

Also surviving are six children, Melanie Gibbons (John), of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, William E. Marceau, III (Nichole), of Venango, Pennsylvania, Patrick Marceau (Marissa), Mary Marceau, of New Castle, Virginia Wojcik (Mathew), of New Castle, and Elizabeth Marceau, of New Castle; 16 grandchildren, Dawnya, Karl, Kathleen, Calixtus, Xavier, Aurora, Rafael, Leontius, Vivian, Theo, and Tomas Gibbons; William E., IV, Dale, and Gabrielle Marceau; and Isabelle and Samantha Wojcik; and a brother, Michael Marceau (Cheryl), of Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Michael Byzantine Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 in St. Michael Byzantine Church, Hermitage.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be 11:00 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Kevin Marks as the celebrant.

Interment: St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.