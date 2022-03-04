SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Earl Biggart, 61, of Sharon, passed away following a courageous battle with an extended illness on Friday morning, March 4, 2022, in his home with the love of his life by his side.

Bill was born October 1, 1960, in Sharon, a son of the late Earl Robert and Marjorie Mae (Snyder) Biggart.

He was a 1979 graduate of Sharon High School.

He was employed for 17-years as a security guard for Adesa, based out of Pittsburgh, retiring in 2018. Previously, he worked for 12-years at Young Galvanizing, Pulaski. As a teenager, he worked at Conneaut Lake Park.

Bill was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE).

He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers. Bill also liked riding his Harley Davidson with his wife, watching horror movies, reading Stephen King novels and singing Karaoke. Above all, he cherished time spent with his eight grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, the former April Lynn Cook-Lambert, whom he married October 13, 2012; three children, Brock Biggart (Heather), Brad Biggart, all of Sharpsville, Cassandra Powell (Thomas), Hermitage; two stepchildren, Ronnie Lambert, Jr. (Jazmine), Ecorse, Michigan and Dustin Lambert, Warren, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Gavin, Madelynn, Madison and Gwendolynn Lambert, Taven and Maelynn Ashcraft, Charlotte Plumb and Brooklynn Biggart; a sister, Kathie Crawford (Paul), Farrell; a brother, Patrick Biggart, Boardman, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Art Biggart.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Claire Megles, Chaplin of Kindred Hospice, officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.