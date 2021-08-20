William E. Regan, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Regan, Jr., 88, of New Castle passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 18, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Regan was born May 14, 1933, in New Castle, a son of the late William E. and Pearl (Smock) Regan.

He was a lifelong city resident and attended New Castle High School.

William worked as a truck driver for many years, and was a member of Teamsters Local 261, New Castle.

He was also a member of the Elks Lodge 69 and Moose Lodge 51, both of New Castle.

William was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, New Castle.

A lifelong pet owner, he especially loved his Yorkshire Terriers, Mickey and Maddie.

His wife, the former Dorothy Zarilla, whom he married April 5, 1951, preceded him in death on May 13, 2018.

He is survived by a daughter, Deborah M. (Peter) Grauer, Buford, Georgia; a son, William E. (Rebecca) Regan III, Dallas, Georgia; a sister, Betty (Carl) Kumrow of Georgia and a brother, Herbert Regan, New Wilmington.

In addition to his wife and parents, William was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jean Regan.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours and the funeral service will be held privately.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.