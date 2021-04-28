William D. “Will” Swogger, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. “Will” Swogger, 36, of Hermitage passed away Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021.

Will was born March 14, 1985, in Greenville, PA, a son of Harry Alvin and Beverly J. (Grandy) Swogger. A 2003 graduate of Reynolds High School, he also earned an associates degree in information technology from the University of Phoenix Online.

Most recently, Will worked for American Cap, Inc., Wheatland, and previously worked for Woodcraft Manufacturing, Transfer.

Will was of the Protestant faith.

He enjoyed gaming on his P.C. with friends and spending time with his family’s cat, Gracee.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly Swogger, Hermitage; a brother, Chuck Gray and his wife, Stephanie, Pittsburgh, PA; four nephews, Zach (Linsey) Achenbach, and Caleb, Joshua and Aidan Gray.

Will was preceded in death by his father, Harry Swogger; maternal grandparents, William and Leona Grandy; and several aunts and uncles.

There are no public services scheduled at this time.

