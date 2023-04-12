SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. “Bill” Kolling, 74, of Sharon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Kolling was born February 26, 1949, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William F. and Vivian V. (Lavelle) Kolling, and graduated from Jeannette (PA) High School in 1967.

Bill moved to the Shenango Valley in 1975 to begin his career as a truck driver at McLean Trucking, West Middlesex. In 1986, he took a driving position with Yellow Freight, Richfield, Ohio, retiring with 23 years of service in 2009. During retirement, he worked as a part-time snow removal employee at the Lawrence Co. Division of PennDOT for six years. Bill enjoyed his work and will never forget the people and friendships he had made throughout his life.

Bill met the love of his life, Betty Tarcy, in August of 2004 and they remained inseparable for the last 18 years. They loved traveling and enjoyed trips to Mexico, Ireland and most recently Portugal in 2022. Bill always looked forward to taking Betty for long rides on his Harley Davidson and they enjoyed riding with fellow bikers, many of whom were good friends.

Bill was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and for the last 25 years, truly enjoyed weight lifting, especially bench pressing.

He also took great pride in having the neighborhoods greenest and most meticulously kept lawn.

Bill is survived by his longtime companion, Betty Tarcy, with whom he made his home in Sharon; two daughters, Jessica Lynn Kolling, Sharon and Jenna Sue Kolling, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; a great-nephew, Logan and two great-nieces, Leah and Emi; all of whom he adored.

In addition to his parents; Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Kevan and Gary Kolling.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.