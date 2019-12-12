William D. “Bill” Campbell, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. “Bill” Campbell, a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, following an extended illness.

Bill was born September 20, 1941, in Sharon, the son of John Edward and Mary Pauline (Dambacher) Campbell.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School.

For most of his life, Bill was employed by Yourga Trucking, Wheatland, where he drove truck all throughout the Northeast United States, with New York being his favorite delivery location. He also drove for Eastco Aluminum, Girard, Ohio and Chemtron, Avon, Ohio.

It was while driving all those years and talking with fellow truckers via CB radio that he developed his keen sense for listening and humor. Throughout his life, giving people a moment of laughter to lift their spirits seemed to be his goal. Bill and his close friend, Gene Rakoci, operated a landscaping business in the valley for over ten years and many of their projects still dot the valley landscape.

He spent his retirement years holding court in his friend’s business, Reiter’s Auto Repair Shop. Bill also made multiple trips to Tennessee with his friends to help his brother restore a log home. Because of the loss of a leg and complications of COPD, he spent the last few years in a nursing home, and even there, the most laughter was in his wing of the facility.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for more than 20 years.

He is survived by two sisters, Margaret (Gary) Lloyd of Mentor, Ohio and Julie Mills of New Jersey and a brother, Michael (Jane) Campbell of California.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick and Joseph Campbell.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.