William D. “Bill” Arbogast, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. “Bill” Arbogast, 75, of New Castle passed away following a brief illness Sunday afternoon, September 6, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Arbogast was born March 28, 1945, in Elkins, W.V., a son of Max W. and Martha Dean (Isner) Arbogast.

He was a 1963 graduate of Mohawk Area High School and honorable served in the U.S. Army. A proud veteran, Bill was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War Era.

After being honorably discharged, Bill worked at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of the Westinghouse Electric Corp. He was later employed by U.P.S., where he worked as a driver and delivery man.

Since the early 1990’s, Bill has worked in construction as a self-employed carpenter. His reputation for hard-work and meticulous attention to detail preceded him on the many jobs sites and projects he was contracted to complete. His artistic and creative abilities were second only to his exceptional craftsmanship, and much of his work will live on for decades to come.

Bill enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his pets, especially his two cats and beloved dog, Fernie. A family man, he cherished the time he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren and never hesitated at the opportunity to help in any way. He found great joy in using his talents and knowledge to ease the burdens of his family, friends and neighbors in any way he was able.

Surviving are: two sons, Stephen (Melinda) Arbogast, of Pulaski and Braden (Denise) Arbogast, of Union Township; a sister, Karen Stillwagon, of Canfield, Ohio; three brothers, Robert (Mary Kay) Arbogast, of Columbus, Ohio; Gary Michael (Becky) Arbogast and Kevin (Sharon) Arbogast, all of Chippewa, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Raylan Arbogast, Sirena (Jose) Garcia and Jordan and Jalyn Dye.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Graveside funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mahoning Presbyterian Cemetery, 4401 SkyHill Road Pulaski, PA 16143.

Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Interment: Mahoning Presbyterian Cemetery, Pulaski.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

