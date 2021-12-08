SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Work, Sr., 67, of Sharon, passed Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Windsor House at Guardian Health Care Center, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Work was born May 23, 1954, in Sharon, a son of the late William Leo and Doris (Westin) Work.

He attended Farrell High School and graduated from the National Truck Driving Institute, New Castle.

Bill worked as an over the road truck driver from 1991 to 2012, during which he was employed by many shipping companies.

He loved spending time fishing, cooking and going to play bingo with his mother.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ann Kilar, whom he married July 15, 1983; two sons, William Work, Jr. and his significant other Ted, Las Vegas, Nevada and Brian Work, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter, Stacie Moss and her husband Mark, Masury, Ohio; three stepsons, Marc Smith and his wife Ann, Sharpsville, Chris Smith and his significant other Missy Sechler, Hermitage and Brandon Smith and his wife Lana, Tallahasee, Florida; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; and three sisters, Mae Kelley, Sharon, Doris Dignan, Mesa, Arizona and Mary Ann Spangler and her husband Dave, Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday, December 13, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home, with Captain David Childs, of the Salvation Army, Sharon, officiating.

Interment: St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.