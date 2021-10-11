William C. Wiesen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Wiesen, 80, of Sharon passed away Saturday morning, October 9, 2021.

Mr. Wiesen was born June 21, 1941, in Sharon, a son of the late Joseph J. and Helen C. (Greggs) Wiesen.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharon Schools and received his welding certification from New Castle School of Trades.

For many years, Bill worked as a welder at General American Transportation Corp. (GATX), Masury. While at GATX, he was active in the union and served as its financial secretary. He later worked in the same capacity for Champion Carrier, Hermitage, until his retirement.

Bill was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

A talented woodworker, he enjoyed making and refinishing furniture and cabinets. An avid baseball fan, he also liked to fish and play golf.

A true patriarch, Bill dedicated his life to his family. His greatest joy was supporting his children and grandchildren’s many endeavors, especially their athletics.

His wife of 59 years, the former Catherine Geletka, whom he married June 2, 1962, survives at home.

Bill is also survived by a son, Bill Wiesen (Deanne), Hermitage; a daughter, Catherine Green (Brian), Warrenton, Virginia; five grandchildren, Nick and Clay Wiesen; and Madeline, Matt and Jake Green; a beloved niece, Ruth Bubba, Warren, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Monica Wiesen, Hermitage and a brother-in-law, John Geletka (Ann), Hermitage and many additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three brothers, infant James Wiesen, Robert Wiesen and Joseph Wiesen (Jean); a sister, Helen Ruth Caszatt (Thomas).

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; online at https://www.stjude.org/.

Calling hour will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon Friday, in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.