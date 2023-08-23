MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” “Papa” Beeler, 66, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio.

Mr. Beeler was born May 19, 1957, a son of the late Edwin and Mildred Beeler.

He owned and operated G and J Radiator, Greenville, for many years.

Bill loved spending time with all his grandchildren, especially while fishing or teaching automotive mechanics to his grandson, Ta’von Gash. He also loved having family gatherings at Chasity’s house, where he would always request his favorite meal, meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

He is survived by his lifelong partner, Betty A. Myers, of Masury, Ohio; two daughters, Rita Beeler and Chasity L. Myers, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Terrika and Torree Smith, Ta’Von Gash, and Abryanna Holmes; two great-grandchildren, De’Laina White and E’moura Matthews; and his dog and best friend, Lucy Lu.

In keeping with Bills wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.