NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Marino, Jr., 81 of New Castle, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday afternoon, July 4, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Marino was born November 23, 1941, a son of the late William and Grace (Cameron) Marino.

On December 26, 1960, he married the former Nancy Jenkins, whom passed away January 18, 2020. Together, they owned and operated Marino’s Auto Upholstery for more than 35 years.

He was a member of the Duca Degli Abruzzi Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 51, both of New Castle.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time tending to his garden, taking rides on his trike, mowing the lawn and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by four daughters, Kimberly Caparoula (Dave) of Goodyear, Arizona, Rosemary Cook (Dan), Jodi Kingman (Brian) and Billie Jo and her companion, Joe Isabella, all of New Castle; a brother, Arnold Marino (Bertha) of West Pittsburg; six grandchildren, David Caparoula (Kalie) of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, Christopher Kingman (Amanda) of New Castle; William Caparoula of Goodyear, Arizona, Nicholas Kingman (Amber) of New Castle, Joey Isabella and his companion, Leah Noviello, of New Castle and Alexandra Aguilar (David) of Long Beach, California and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemary Marino, and Leta Dottle and a brother, Matt Shoaff.

Calling hours will be from Noon – 1:30 p.m., until time of service, Friday, July 7, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.,111 W. Falls Street,New Castle. A blessing service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Benjamin Barr, as celebrant.

Internment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

