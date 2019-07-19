William “Bill” Louis Caputo, Hermitage, Pennsylvania – Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Louis Caputo, 92, went to the mountains one last time with his family by his side at 5:17 a.m. on Friday, July 19, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Caputo was born February 15, 1927, in Farrell, to Ignazio and Mary (White) Caputo.

He attended Farrell High School and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was stationed in the European Theatre of Operations as a heavy truck driver in the 3471st Ordnance Corp. He received the Army Occupation Medal, WWII Victory Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and the Expert Infantryman Badge.

On September 22, 1951, he married Irene Anne (Marnejon) Caputo, who preceded him in death on June 22, 2005. They were married for 53 years.

After the war, he worked several jobs before finding his career as a police officer with the City of Farrell. During his 34-year career with the Farrell Police Department, he served as patrolmen, sergeant, captain, captain detective, and spent eleven years as the chief of police. As a law enforcement officer, he attended numerous advanced courses at Mercyhurst College, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Penn State, Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and the FBI Academy. He served as the president of the Northwest Chiefs of Police Association and as the educational director for the Mercer County Chiefs of Police Association. Bill’s passion for law enforcement and public service inspired many, including generations of family members who now pursue careers in public service as police officers, investigators, firefighters, constables and military officers. He was a charter member of the Farrell FOP Lodge #34 and is well known for his spicy spitsatell recipe served at the annual FOP Steak Fry, where he volunteered for more than 60 years, and where his famous sauce was served at the event this week on July 17.

After his retirement, he was elected to the position of Pennsylvania State Constable, where he served for 24 years until the age of 87. William was a lifelong Farrell resident and enjoyed “going up the hills” to his cabin near Tionesta, Pa. He loved hunting and fishing with his children and friends, gardening and canning, and picking wild mushrooms and mustard greens. He was famous for his wild mushroom patties, manestre, and fried potatoes. Bill was a charter member and trustee of the Farrell Sportsmen and Wildlife Club, which is now the Hidden Valley Sportsmen’s Club.

He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, where he helped coach the boy’s basketball team to a state championship in 1969. Also, in the 1960s, he served as a coach for the “Sharon Steel,” a team that was part of Farrell Little League baseball. He was a founding member of the ITAM Italian War Vets and often visited veterans at the Butler VA Hospital.

Bill is survived by his three sons, William T. Caputo and his wife Cindy (Erme), Grand Valley, Pa., Nicholas J. Caputo and his wife Amy (Fellin), Bellefonte, Pa. and Christopher P. Caputo and his wife Jennifer (Hanahan), Hermitage, Pa.; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Troy), William A. (Vanessa), Anthony (Victoria), Matthew (Madeline), Nicholas and Giaona and four great grandchildren, Michael, Kyle, Mia and Annabelle; a sister, Anna Rose Caputo, Calif.; three sisters-in-law, Lucille (Agresti) Marnejon, Hermitage, Olga (Gargano) Caputo, N.C., and Anna (Stiggi) Caputo, Sharpsville; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a sister, Mary Caputo; six brothers, Vincent, Phillip, Frank, Alfred, Henry and Eugene and a brother-in-law, Nick Marnejon.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles D’Auria and the special staff at St. John XXIII Home for the compassionate and untiring care they provided during his stay.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley FWY, Hermitage, PA 16148; or Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday (7-22-18) in Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW honor guard.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.