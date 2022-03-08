SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Harris, 60, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in his home.

Bill was born August 23, in Newark, New Jersey, a son of the late Jerrald and Lynn (Ferringer) Loudin.

He had a very strong work ethic and was employed as a quality control inspector at NLMK (formerly Winner Steel) in Sharon, Pennsylvania for over ten years.

A dedicated family man, Bill enjoyed having fun with family, friends and strangers alike. He also liked fishing, music and watching football as a “Die Hard Cleveland Browns fan” and enjoyed NASCAR as well. He was also the self-proclaimed “killer griller,” for he would battle blizzards to BBQ on his grill. A generous man, many said he would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need.

He is survived by his children, William Kyle (Shalee) Harris and Kayla Harris, all of Phoenix, Arizona and Valerie Harris of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Tanner and Nathan Harris; a sister, Mary Loudin of Farrell; a brother, Michael (Rosalind) Loudin of Farrell and other extended family.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ellen and Wilbur Harris.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

