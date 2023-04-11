HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Coon, 77, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday morning, April 9, 2023, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Mr. Coon was born on August 21, 1945, in Sharon, a son of Billy and Anna (Roman) Coon, Jr.

He was a 1963 graduate of Farrell High School.

Bill honorably served his country, in the U.S. Navy and Army. Following his active duty enlistments, he served in the Army Reserves.

Upon his return from the military, Bill worked more than 40 years at the former Sawhill Tubular, Sharon.

He was a selfless person, who always put himself last. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed fishing, shooting and taking casino bus trips.

His wife, the former Elizabeth A. Yonosik, whom he married in the former St. Michael’s Church, Farrell, on October 17, 1970, passed away on September 26, 2013.

He is survived by a daughter, Michalene Hatwood and her husband Adonis, Cleveland, Ohio; a son, Jesse W. Coon and his wife Melissa, Lowellville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jayden, Jesse, Jackson, Jayonni and Joseph; five step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Dylan, Dayna, Adonis, III, and Alexander; a step-great grandchild, Aria; a sister, Mary Irene Horton and her husband Tim, Umatilla, Florida; a brother, Richard Coon and his wife Paula, Hubbard, Ohio; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his stepmother, Julia Coon; a brother, Jesse Coon; and step-brother, John Coon.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

