William “Bill” C. Williamson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Williamson, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly in his home early Sunday morning, November 28, 2021. He was 75.

Mr. Williamson was born September 11, 1946, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Joyce (Knapp) Williamson.

As a child, Bill enjoyed hanging out with his four younger brothers and playing baseball. He loved baseball so much that he never missed a Pittsburgh Pirates game, which often he would have to catch on the radio in his dad’s car. He also enjoyed small game hunting and trapping for muskrats and mink.

Bill graduated from Grove City High school in 1964. He attended and graduated from Edinboro University in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in history.

After graduation, Bill answered his nation’s call by joining the US Army. He would go on to serve 24 years in the US Army with many specialties such as missiles and field artillery.

In 1979, while being assigned to the Berlin Brigade in the US Army, he met his first wife Sally. They soon married and had six children. Unfortunately, Sally would die unexpectedly in 1993.

Bill loved his children and did everything for them. He also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, soccer and boxing. After his children grew up, Bill met Edna. They married in 2007 and spent 14 wonderful years together traveling across the U.S., Europe and to the Philippines many times.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Williamson; four sons, Will Williamson and his wife Kristen, Phil Williamson and his wife Kaylee, Robert Williamson and his wife Marisol and John Williamson; three daughters, Susan Weirick and her husband Josh, Colette Williamson, and Madison Peteros-Alamar; ten beautiful grandchildren and three brothers, Jeffrey Williamson and his wife Kathy, Doug Williamson and Steve Williamson and his wife Kathy.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Jai “Sally” Williamson and a brother, Rick Williamson.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.,1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Anthony Kladitis, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

