GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Black, 75 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday evening, May 23, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Black was born on August 21, 1947, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lewis and Jean (Badger) Black.

He was a 1965 Wilmington Area High School graduate and attended New Castle School of Trades.

Bill honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was employed as a crane operator and retired from V&M Star, Youngstown.

Bill was a Free and Accepted Mason in the Shenango Valley Lodge #810 and a member of the American Legion, Post #162, Sharpsville.

A “Green Thumb,” he grew an amazing garden and loved planting trees throughout his property. He considered himself an amateur arborist. Bill was also an avid hunter and liked bird-watching. One of his favorite hobbies was buying and selling items at flea markets. Bill was also a fan of sports and was proud to coach his boys while they were in Little League.

He is survived by his wife, the former Lynn Cousins, whom he married on August 1, 1981; three sons, Tobey Black and his wife, Amy, of Brookfield, Ohio, Troy Black and his wife, Amanda, of Rome, Ohio and Taylor Black and his fiancée, Ashley Malson, of Burghill, Ohio; two grandchildren, Abigail and Waylon Black; two stepgrandchildren, Nicklaus and Bennett Wilkerson; a sister, Cathy Kilmer and her husband, Butch, of New Wilmington; a brother, Larry Black of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; close friends, the Miller family and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 26 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.