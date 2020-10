SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Allegar, formerly of Sharpsville and Hermitage, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, New Jersey. He was 68.

J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Sharon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

