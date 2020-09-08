William A. Watson, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. “Bill” Watson, 51, of West Middlesex passed away at his residence Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held privately at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home, with Jonathan O’Brien, officiating.

To offer an online condolence, or watch the funeral service via livestream, please visit www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Full military honors will be conducted graveside by the Wheatland auxiliary league and West Middlesex and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

