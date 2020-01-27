William A. Juranovich, Sharon, Pennsylvania

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Juranovich, 91, of Sharon, passed away at 4:31 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Juranovich was born September 28, 1928, in Farrell, a son of the late John and Anna (Kulich) Juranovich.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School.

A decorated Army war veteran, Bill served as a Tech Sergeant with the 5th Regiment Combat Team as an infantry squad leader and rifleman in the “Battle of the Punch Bowl” during the Korean War. Among the medals he received, the most cherished was the Combat Infantry Badge. Others were the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Korean War Service Medal.

He was a member of the Mercer County Korean War Veteran’s Memorial Association, American Legion, Post # 299, Sharon and the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post # 5286, Farrell.

Bill retired from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he was employed as a stockman for more than 38 years.

He served as a steward and trustee for Local #617 of the International Union of Electrical Workers.

In 1990, Bill was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements in the world of sports. He was selected for his stellar performances on the baseball and softball diamonds of Mercer County and his dedication to sports in general, coupled with his love for young athletes.

In baseball, he played on several all-star teams and many championship clubs, including the Stambaugh Merchants team when they won 28 straight games to win the Valley Junior Baseball League title.

In softball, he played for the legendary Benny Jones team that won league championships from 1949-51 and was on the league all-star teams two of the three seasons. He also played in the Westinghouse League and for the Westinghouse All-Stars and coached and managed Little League baseball for many years.

Bill helped organize the Shenango Valley Special Games for the Handicapped and served on its board of directors. He organized and managed the “Over the Hill Gang” softball team that played annual games against the Shenango Valley Church League All-Stars to raise funds for the Special Games. He also played with three different teams against the King and his Court, which included Jones-Monaco, Dick’s TV and Magula’s All-Stars.

Bill was a past president and trustee of the Slovenian Home Athletic Club and for decades served as chairman for its picnic for the physically and mentally challenged children.

He was most proud to give his time and talents to the youth of the area. Bill was one of the longest serving board members of the Mercer County Hall of Fame and in 2006 the Hall of Fame banquet program was dedicated to him for his decades of service to the community.

His wife of 61 years, the former Peggy Lewis, whom he married February 17, 1956, passed away December 16, 2017.

Surviving are two daughters, Dana Guanciale and her husband Ben of Clarksburg, Maryland and Janine Aaron and her husband Michael of Hubbard, Ohio; six grandchildren, Keri and Vincent Guanciale, Markee and Nicholas Juranovich and Bryan and Emily Aaron; a daughter-in-law, Marlee Juranovich of Sharpsville; two sisters, Delores Juranovich of Sharon and Betty Raica and her husband John of Hubbard, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by a son, William “Wilbur” Juranovich and a brother, Carl Juranovich and his wife Alice. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

As per Bill’s wishes, all services are private.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arragnements are being handled by the J. McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Incorporated of Sharon.

