FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Collins, Sr., 91, of Farrell, formerly of Pulaski, passed away Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Collins was born August 31, 1930, in Pulaski, a son of the late Andrew Dewey and Estella (Hodge) Collins.

“Bill” honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He was employed for the Pulaski Township Police Department for 26-years, during which he served as the department chief. Later, Bill worked in the environmental services department of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring upon its closing with 36 years of employment.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved the sport of hunting.

He is survived by his wife, the former Priscilla Lowers; three daughters, Cindy Laverty (Charles, Sr.) of Hermitage, Carrie Laverty (Brian) of Sharpsville and Candy Collins of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; three sons, Terry Collins of New Wilmington, Michael Collins (Patty) of Oregon and William A. Collins, Jr. (Robin) of West Middlesex; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Jane Mackey, Sue Tartin and Pat Rotz, all of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbie Jo Whittington and her mother Claira Blair; three sons, Samuel, Andrew and Colin Collins and a brother, Charles Collins.

There are no services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.