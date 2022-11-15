SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Clayton, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio.

Mr. Clayton was born on September 18, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Oren and Ann Marie (Kaliney) Clayton.

He was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School.

William enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after high school, serving during the Vietnam War.

Following his honorable discharge, he began working in the maintenance department of the former Packard Electric Corporation, Warren, Ohio, retiring upon its closing.

William was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon.

He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 6404 and Post 5286, in Sharpsville and Farrell, respectively.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed taking elk hunting trips to Colorado and fishing on his boat in Lake Erie.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Janice Marie Cameron, whom he married on January 10, 1969; a son, Dana John Clayton of Pittsburgh and two sisters, Dolores Perrine and her husband, James, of Sharpsville and Charlotte Prahl of Georgia.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Depreta.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 p.m., until the time of the service, Thursday November 17, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

