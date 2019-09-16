Wendy Rae Thomas, West Middlesex, PA – Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy Rae Thomas, of West Middlesex, passed away early Friday morning, September 13, 2019, in her residence. She was 70.

Mrs. Thomas was born February 19, 1949, in Sharon and raised by her grandparents, Ray L. and Blanche M. Pearson.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1968.

Wendy was employed by Perkin’s Restaurant, Hermitage, where she worked as both a line chef and a server. She also worked in the same capacities at Guliano’s Italian Restaurant in Brookfield, Ohio.

Wendy was of the Presbyterian faith.

She was a former member of both the Shenango Township and West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department.

Wendy loved her cats and watching soap operas on television. She was also an avid NASCAR and football fan.

Her husband, Christopher W. Thomas, whom she married May 12, 1993, passed away October 24, 2018.

She is survived by a son, James E. (Betsy) Blaire II of Franklin, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Debbie McNamara of West Middlesex and Sharee (Todd) Cutshaw of Ohio; three brothers, Charles (Janet) Kretchek, Frank (Linda) Kretchek and Kurt (Loreen “Beanie”) Kretchek, all of Hermitage; a grandson, Cody S.R. Blaire and a great-grandson, Isaac Blaire.

In addition to her husband and parents, Wendy was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Blaire and a sister, Roberta Kretchek.

In keeping with her wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory in Sharon.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.