HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell R. Krisik, Jr., 95, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 16, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Krisik was born September 15, 1926, in Sharon, a son of Wendell and Helen (Griglak) Krisik.

Immediately following graduation from Sharon High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII.

Upon his honorable discharge as a sergeant, he began working at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. During his 35-year career at Westinghouse, Wendell began as a draftsman and retired upon its closing as a sales representative.

Wendell was a member of the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage for more than 60 years.

As a third-generation Slovak, he was extremely proud of his heritage. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing and later in life found a passion for playing bridge. His entire adult life, he was an artist and loved working in several types of mediums.

He is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth “Betsy” McKee, whom he married on June 25, 1955; a daughter, Linda Suzanne Krisik Bauer and her husband, John, Florida; a son, Robert Quentin Krisik and his son, Benjamin, of New Hampshire; a niece, Loraine Mercurio, Florida and a nephew, Richard Szabo of Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Szabo and a brother, Edward Krisik.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2235 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148; First Baptist Church, 301 West State Street, Sharon, PA 16146; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

There are no calling hours or services.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

