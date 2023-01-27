HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne L. Jarrett, 85, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, January 27, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Jarrett was born on July 30, 1937, in Hermitage, a son of the late Wayne and Sylvia (Smith) Jarrett and attended Hickory High School.

Wayne retired in 1981 from the City of Hermitage, where he worked as a mechanic. Previously, he was employed by Jarrett Lawn and Garden in Hermitage; Sharon Tube and Blaney Lumber, in Hartford, Ohio.

He was a Free and Accepted Mason, Shenango Valley Lodge #810 and a social member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post 6166, Hermitage.

Additionally, Wayne looked forward to the daily morning meeting with his “coffee club” at Tik Tok, Hermitage. An avid outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing. Wayne was very proud of his vegetable and flower gardens, often bragging about his giant sunflowers. He was also a fan of football and auto racing.

He is survived by a daughter, Cyndi Davis and her husband, Kevin, of Hermitage; a son, Wayne L. “Sparky” Jarrett, Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of Vienna, Ohio; two sisters, Myrtle Giroski and Marge Crompton, both of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Nicole Wolford, Britney Kleese (Matt), Danielle Jarrett, Winter and Danika Davis; five great-grandchildren, Brett and Breanna Wolford, Alyssa and Aliyah Kleese and Tucker Jarrett and his dedicated caregiver, Debbie Griffiths.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and Walter Jarrett.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Friday, February 3, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Nathan Seckinger, pastor of Neshannock Alliance Church, officiating.

