Wayne E. “Skip” Hanna, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne E. “Skip” Hanna, 72, of Union Twp. passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 13, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Mr. Hanna was born June 13, 1947, in New Castle, and raised by his grandmother, Isabelle Hanna, and Uncle, James Hanna. A lifelong area resident, he was a 1965 graduate of Union High School, and attended Youngstown State University.

Skip was a member of St. James the Apostle Church – Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, he was currently serving as treasurer of Lodge of the Craft Westminster, New Castle Consistory #433, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 180, New Castle. Skip also served on the board of directors at the Lawrence Co. Humane Society.

Along with his love for the outdoors, Skip had a passion for gardening and the kind treatment of animals, especially his own. He also enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his wife, Jo Ann.

His beloved wife, the former Jo Ann English, whom he married July 20, 1974, survives at home.

Also surviving are two brothers, Kevin (Lorraine) Hanna; and Mark (Jill) Hanna, all of New Castle; a sister-in-law, Betty Pierce, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a special niece, Alexis Pierce; and several additional nieces and nephews.

Skip was preceded in death by a niece, Blaine Hanna.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Lawrence Co. Humane Society, P.O. Box 62, New Castle, PA 16103.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Memorial Mass will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in St. James the Apostle Church, 4019 US-422, Pulaski, PA 16143, with Rev. Victor J. Molka, Jr., as celebrant. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Sts. Phillip and James Cemetery, New Castle.