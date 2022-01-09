SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda T. Nigborowicz, 94, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Friday, January 7, 2022.

She was born on December 13, 1927, to Antoni and Maria (Rokowski) Sekowski in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Gallitzin High School, she graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Altoona, Pennsylvania, as part of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program.

Later, she worked as a registered nurse at Sharon General Hospital for many years and volunteered as a caregiver for Hospice.

Wanda was a longtime member of Saint Joseph Church and had been an active member of the Saint Joseph Women’s Guild, where she served as President. She also was Treasurer of Saint Joseph School PTO and parish representative to the Mercer County Catholic Women’s Retreat League, where she served as Treasurer.

Her husband of 64 years, John A. Nigborowicz, whom she married, July 29, 1950, preceded her in death, April 19, 2015.

She is survived by her two sons, John J. of Carmel, Indiana and Stephen W. of Fairlawn, Ohio; two daughters, Rosemary, wife of Ramon Jones, of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Theresa L., wife of Rick Jeric, of La Crosse, Wisconsin; six loving grandchildren, Benjamin (Carmela) Jones, Christine (Jonathan) Homer-Jones, Catherine (Donald) Sherbondy, Richard (Sarah) Jeric, Christian (Joce) Jeric, Maria Jeric and five great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Maria, Charlotte, Eleanor and Lydia.

In addition to her husband and parents, Wanda was preceded in death by seven siblings, Antoinette (Joseph) Ulmaniec, Andrew (Phyllis), Joseph (Agnes), Sr., Lydia Sekowski of the Sisters of Nazareth, Sabina (Theodore) Zolna, Mary (Alfred) Wolanin and her infant sister, Stanislawa Sekowski.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Reverend Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.