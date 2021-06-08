Wanda Supel, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Wanda Supel, 96, of Farrell passed away Sunday morning June 6, 2021, in her residence.

Ms. Supel was born April 1, 1925, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Stanley and Frances (Lesniak) Supel.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1943.

For nearly 40 years, Wanda was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Div. of the Westinghouse Electric Corp., retiring in 1974.

Wanda was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon, where she sang in the choir.

She enjoyed being outdoors working in her garden.

Wanda is survived by a brother, Joseph Supel, Hermitage; two nephews, Joseph Supel, Hermitage; and John Supel, Mercer; a niece, Janet (Darrell) Pesegna, Sharon; and a great-nephew, Geoffrey Supel.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by an infant sister.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.