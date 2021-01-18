Wanda Faye Hale, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Faye Hale, 77, formerly of North Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Hale was born September 26, 1943, in Avon Park, Florida, a daughter of the late Cecil and Florence (Green) Johns.

She was a graduate of Ft. Myers High School.

Prior to working at Scott’s Wes Pack, Ft. Myers, Wanda was a dedicated homemaker of seven children.

She was an exceptional baker and floral designer, making many arrangements throughout the years.

She is survived by four daughters, Kim Hale of Lehigh, Florida, Carrie Hannah and her husband Frank, of Hermitage, Donna Holcombe and her husband, Steve, of North Ft. Myers and Deanna Reason and her husband, Chuck, of Ft. Myers, Florida; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy “Jerry” Whitehead; three sons, Jerry, Gary and Darrell Whitehead; a son-in-law, Raymond Hale; a sister, Vivian Smith and a brother, Richard Johns.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John XXIII for the exceptional care and love given to their mother over the past three years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148; or to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

