Walter R. Jessup, Sr., Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter R. Jessup, Sr., 78, a lifelong resident of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away with his wife and family at his side Monday morning, September 21, 2020, in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Mr. Jessup was born September 16, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Walter R. and Hilda (Tauche) Jessup Carter and graduated from Brookfield High School in 1961.

At the age of 18, Walter began working for Van Huffle Tube in Warren, Ohio. He remained at the plant through several ownership transitions and ultimately retired from Wheatland Tube, following 43 years of employment.

Walter was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Vienna, Ohio and was formerly a longtime member of St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Masury, Ohio.

An avid bowler, he participated in several leagues throughout his life, most notably the Thursday Night Mixed League at Thorton Hall in Sharon. Walter also loved to fish, especially while taking his pontoon boat out on Pymatuning Lake with his wife, Shirley.

Above all else, Walter was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His love and strength were the foundation upon which the family was built.

His beloved wife and best friend, the former Shirley Ann Kirila, whom he married May 14, 1966, survives at her home in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Also surviving are two daughters, Jodi (Robert) Banks of Pittsburgh and Vicki (Chris) Malone of Sharpsville; a son, Walter R. Jessup, Jr. of Spotsylvania, Virginia; a son-in-law, Mark Hannuksela of Marietta, Ohio; a sister, Alice Hale of Texas; eight grandchildren, Calena (Matt) Curran, Kristian (Ryan) Ludwig, Nicole Banks, Amanda Banks, Nick Hannuksela, Tony and Dom Malone and Siena Jessup and four great-grandchildren, Harvick, Declan, Austin and Paislee.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly Hannuksela; five sisters, Phyllis Spencer, Hilda Gibson, Ellen Jessup, Carol Carter and Lois Davis and his stepfather, Bud Carter.

Memorial donations may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren – Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26 in the church, with Rev. Frank Zanni, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Brookfield Township. Cemetery, Brookfield, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: