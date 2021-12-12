NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter John Jarrett, 85, of New Wilmington, passed away Friday morning, December 10, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Jarrett was born January 13, 1936, in Hickory Township, a son of Wayne “Sparky” and Sylvia (Smith) Jarrett.

He was a 1954 graduate of Hickory High School.

Walter was drafted into the United States Army in 1957, serving during the Korean War until 1963. While serving his county, he was stationed in Berlin, Germany, working as a radioman.

He was employed from 1959 until retirement in October of 1997, in the shipping and receiving department of the former Sawhill Tubular Division of Armco Inc., Sharon.

An avid outdoorsman, Walter enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing. He also liked bowling and participated in many leagues throughout his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jacqueline Terpack, whom he married November 7, 1959, in the former St. Ann’s Church, Farrell; two sons, Walter Allen Jarrett, Mercer and Gregory D. Jarrett and his wife Diane (Pears), Sharpsville; three grandchildren, Kelly, Brianna and Samantha Jarrett; two sisters, Myrtle Giroski, Magie Crompton and one brother, Wayne Jarrett, all of Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Jarrett.

Calling hours will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, December 17, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be 4:00 p.m., Friday, in the funeral home.