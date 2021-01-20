Walter James Wallas, New Castle, PA



NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter James Wallas, 62, of New Castle passed away Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Wallas was born September 10, 1958, in New Castle, a son of Theodore J. “Ted” and Margaret (Clingan) Wallas.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from the Lawrence County Vo-Tech in 1976.

For 21 years, Walt was employed by Source One Transportation, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as a CDL truck driver, retiring in 2019. He previously drove truck for Kwiat Brothers Inc. and worked in the former Rockwell International spring plant, both New Castle.

Walt was of the Catholic faith.

An avid water skier for many years, he was a member of the Beaver Falls Boat Club. During his younger years, Walt enjoyed riding dirt bike motocross, snowmobiling, and snow skiing. More recently, he loved bringing his wife, Debbie, to horse shows, and spending time with his beloved dog, “Dash Man.”

He is survived by his wife, the former Debra “Debbie” Bokoski, whom he married May 1, 2008; a sister, Kathy (Jack) Riley, Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Brad (Lucille) Wallas and Greg Wallas, all of New Castle; his mother-in-law, Virginia Bokoski and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Norris, both of Akron, Ohio; two nieces, Megan Riley and Dr. Marisa Wallas and a nephew, Eric Wallas.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family.

Calling hours will be 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be held privately.



