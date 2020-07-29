Wallace Shelton Williams, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wallace Shelton Williams, 89 of Farrell, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Williams was born July 18, 1931, in King George County, Virginia, a son of the late Benjamin and Maggie Estelle (Johnson) Williams.

As a young man, Wallace moved with his brother to the Shenango Valley and began working at the former Shenango, Inc., Sharpsville, where he remained employed for the next 44 years. Following his retirement, Wallace worked as a carrier at First National Bank for ten years.

A hardworking family man, he was always willing to help someone in need, even while raising four children as a single parent.

He was a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, Twincity Lodge, 187, Farrell.

Wallace was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He will be missed by four daughters, Fedora Melancon and her husband, Tyrone, of California, Darlene Abrams of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bashie Williams and Loretta Green and her husband, Charles and a son, Stanley Williams, all of Farrell; three sisters, Betty Robison, Phyllis Spencer and her husband, George and Lois Johnson and her husband, Dan, all of Virginia; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, the former Juanita Smith; a daughter, Jacqueline Anis and a brother, David B. Williams.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, August 1 in Bethlehem Baptist Church, 858 Wallis Avenue, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Leon Avery, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

