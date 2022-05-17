NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wallace ‘Harold’ Mott, Jr., 87, of New Castle passed away on the evening of May 16, 2022, at his home in Union Township.

Mr. Mott was born November 27, 1934, in New Castle, the son of the late Wallace H. Mott, Sr. and Mary (Inks) Mott.

A lifelong resident of Union Township, he graduated from Union High School in 1953.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Harold was stationed in Germany following WWII, serving as part of the post-war rebuilding effort.

For 42 years, Harold worked as a Utility Inspector for Columbia Gas of New Castle, retiring in 1996.

A member of the Union Alliance Church, Harold was also an active member of the Union Township Lions Club for more than 50 years.

Harold loved spending time with his family, especially at their cabin in Clarion County.

His beloved wife of 63 years, the former Lillian Ream, survives at home in Union T ownship, where together they raised a loving family.

In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by a son, James Mott (Donna), of New Castle; three sisters, Marion Smedley, Joanne Kennedy and Jeannie Dean; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Mott, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Courteney Mott, Steven Mott, Adam Mott, Anthony Mott (Elena) and Jared Mott and two great-granddaughters, Harper and Kinsley Mott. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a great-nephew.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in his death by his son, Jeffrey Mott.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Union Township Lions Club, 1415 Beatrice Street, New Castle, PA 16101; or Union Alliance Church, 2119 W. Washington St., New Castle, PA 16101.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.