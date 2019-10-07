W. Robert “Bob” Stoner, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – W. Robert “Bob” Stoner, 80, of New Castle, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 5, 2019, in the home of his long-time life partner, Terry Dahl. He was blessed with a peaceful passing.

Bob was born May 12, 1939, in New Castle, a son of the late William Robert and Ruth Elizabeth (Stewart) Stoner. The second of two sons, his younger brother, John Charles “Jack” Stoner, preceded him in death.

For more than 35 years, Bob was a dedicated member of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Visiting and helping the folks of New Wilmington’s Amish community was one his favorite activities during retirement.

Hauling equipment in his pick-up truck, helping men get to a job, taking families to the grocery store or simply sitting and watching a team of draft horses plowing or working a field gave him much pleasure.

He is survived by five children, Faye Elizabeth Stoner of Dexter, Michigan; Linda Jean Stoner Peoples and her husband, Eric, of Volant; Timothy Scott Stoner of New Castle; Bill Stoner of Lewis Colorado; David Dahl of King George, Virginia; his longtime companion, Terry Dahl of New Castle; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, in the funeral home.

