Virginia Veronica Moretto, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Neshannock Township resident, Virginia Veronica (Lenze) Moretto, 95, entered into Eternal Life the night of Thursday, November 26, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care, Mars, Pennsylvania, after an extended illness.

Born August 19, 1925, in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, she was the fourth child of the late Raymond Anthony and Amelia Katherine (Fritz) Lenze.



Virginia enrolled in the military cadet nurse program at St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from which she graduated in 1946 with a Registered Nurse Degree.

She married Dr. Joseph Lawrence Moretto in 1948.



Mrs. Moretto was a member of the Medical Society Auxiliary, serving at the local, county and state level, including serving as President of both the local and county Chapters.

She was also involved in the Festival of Trees and was a parishioner of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years.

Her most important and lasting legacy is that of wife and mother.



She is survived by her four children, Cynthia Medvitz and her husband, Bob, of Mars, Pennsylvania, Joseph L. Moretto III, of New Castle, Dawnya Marceau and her husband, Bill, of New Castle and Delphine Gabriel and her husband, Robert, of Palmetto, Florida; a sister, Cecilia Foster of St. Marys, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph Moretto, M.D., an infant daughter, four brothers and two sisters.



Memorial donations may be directed to the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.



Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 1 in the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon.

Requiem Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 1 in the Basilica, with Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa, as celebrant.



Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



