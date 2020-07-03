Virginia Ricciutti, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” Ricciutti, 85, of Hermitage, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Ricciutti was born November 20, 1934, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stephen and Amelia (Truskan) Lichok.

She was a graduate of the former Har-Breck High School, Natrona Heights and earned her registered nursing license from the University of Maryland Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. She continued to work as a R.N. in the hospital and was the head of the pediatric nursery before moving to the Shenango Valley.

Once her children were grown, Ginny began working in her husband, Dr. Vincent Ricciutti’s office, until her retirement.

Ginny was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She was also a member of the Mercer County Medical Society Ladies Auxiliary and served several terms as the auxiliary president.

Ginny enjoyed traveling, visiting her grandchildren and was a snowbird in Florida for many years.

She also loved to read, knit, crochet and spend time with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Vincent Ricciutti, whom she married January 24, 1959; three sons, Gerry Ricciutti and his wife, Sue, of Canfield, Ohio; Mark Ricciutti, of Hermitage and Steven Ricciutti, of Fredericksburg, Virginia and seven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Natwick and Alice Lichock and two brothers, Daniel and Stephen Lichok.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

All services are private.

Arrangements were handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

