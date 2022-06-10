SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia R. Fette, 80, of Sharon, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Mrs. Fette was born July 5, 1941, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late German L. and Luella (Pierce) Arnett.

She was a 1960 graduate of Howland High School.

A devoted homemaker, she also worked for the City of Sharon and Farrell as a lockup attendant. Later, she was a crossing guard for the Sharon School District.

Virginia was a member of the Sharpsville United Methodist Church.

She was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post 162 and the Veteran of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, Post 6404, both in Sharpsville. Virginia was the past president of the ladies auxiliary for the American Legion.

Her favorite things to do were visiting local yard sales and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Fette, whom she married on August 27, 1960; three daughters, Margaret Loop, Melinda Swartz, both of Sharon and Traci Cunningham and her fiancé, Mike Kovacich, of Mercer; a son, David Fette and his wife, Deb, of Sharon; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and her special dog, Bella.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Fette; a grandson, Corey Lee Swartz and a sister, Carol Schoch (Lorigan).

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

In keeping with Virginia’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

