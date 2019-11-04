Virginia Mitsos, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mitsos, 92, of Neshannock Township passed away peacefully Friday evening, November 1, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Mitsos was born October 27, 1927, in Agalianos, Greece, a daughter of the late John and Vasiliki (Doulaveris) Tsinias.

A homemaker, Virginia also worked alongside her late husband, John, as they owned and operated several family restaurants, most notably, M&P Coney Island, with locations in New Castle and Neshannock Township.

Virginia was a devout member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Neshannock Township and the Philoptochos Ladies Society, Chapter 6033. For many years, she was a prominent volunteer at many church activities and festivals, where she truly loved spending her time and sharing her talents; especially while cooking. In 2017, she was honored as the inaugural recipient of the St. Photios award for her dedication and service to the church.

Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A true matriarch, Virginia devoted her life to caring for her family, church and community.

Her beloved husband, John Mitsos, whom she married September 20, 1953, preceded her in death on August 30, 2014.

She is survived by a daughter, Presbytera Georgia J. (Rev. Fr. Anastasios) Pourakis of Stewart Manor, New York; two sons, Dr. Angelo J. (Mary) Mitsos of New Castle and Dr. William J. (Marica) Mitsos of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Dr. George (Karla) Pourakis, Virginia (Dimitri) Theodoropoulos, John Pourakis, John Mitsos, Constantine (Nicole) Mitsos, Emmanuel Mitsos and Yana Mitsos and four great-grandchildren, Anastasios and Sydney Pourakis, and Vangelis and Aristotle Mitsos.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 315 W Englewood Avenue, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8 in St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Trissagion memorial service will be conducted at the conclusion of Thursday evening’s calling hours.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8 in the church, with Rev. Fr. Michael Gavrilos and Rev. Fr. Anastasios Pourakis, co-officiating.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

