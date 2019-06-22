Virginia “Ginny” M. James Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” M. James of Brookfield, Ohio passed away Friday evening, June 21, 2019, in O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio, after an extended illness. She was 76.

Virginia was born August 23, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Stella (Worona) Bulick.

She was a 1960 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Virginia married Kenneth R. James on September 16, 1967 and together they enjoyed 51 years of marriage.

Virginia worked for U.S. Steel in the accounts payable department until starting a family. She then enjoyed a successful career in real estate management and was also the business manager for the National Corvette Restorers Society.

She was a member of St.’s Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Warren, Ohio.

Virginia was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed the time she shared with her grandson. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the country showing cars with her husband and spending time with the many friends she made along the way.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; a son, Dr. Michael James and his wife, Melanie; a grandson, Michael James and a brother, Paul Bulick and his wife, Diane.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center and its devoted staff for all the years of exceptional care given to Virginia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the John and Dorothy Masternick Foundation for the Virginia M. James Nursing Scholarship c/o Windsor House, Inc., 101 West Liberty Street, Girard, Ohio 44420.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Divine Liturgy will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in St.’s Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere NE, Warren, Ohio, with Rev. Simeon B. Sibenik, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

