Virginia Ann “Ginny” Kocis, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ann “Ginny” Kocis, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a former Farrell resident, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old.

Ginny was born Tuesday, June 7, 1938, in Buhl Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Thomas J. and Mary M. Trop Krzysiek.

Ginny graduated from the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School in 1952 and was a 1956 honor graduate of Farrell Area High School. Following graduation, she attended the Former Shenango Valley School of Business in Sharon.

Ginny retired as school secretary of Kennedy Catholic High School where she was employed from 1983 until 2000. Previously, she was the school secretary at Notre Dame Elementary School from 1972 until 1983 and was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a secretary in the Sales Department from 1956-1964. She was also employed at First National Bank following her retirement from KCHS.

Ginny’s ability to recall phone numbers, dates and names amazed her friends and family. Fondly called “Mrs. K. or Mom Kocis”, she was a second mom to many of her children’s friends, looking over them while at Notre Dame and Kennedy.

A devout Catholic, Ginny was a member of the Church of Notre Dame where she belonged to the Ave Maria Society. A very outgoing person, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends and was always available when needed. She loved taking care of her husband, cooking, sewing and being a vendor at craft shows, known as the “pillow lady.” She also enjoyed going out to eat with her friends, doing Sudoku, going on her bus trips and keeping up with her grandchildren who brought such joy to her life.

Ginny married Paul V. Kocis on November 30, 1963, in St. Ann Church in Farrell by her uncle, Rev. Emanuel B. Krzysiek. Her beloved husband, Paul, passed away January 24, 2011.

Loving, kind and generous, Ginny is survived by a son, Paul Thomas Kocis and his wife, Lisa, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Marianne V. Iyer and her husband, Nataraj, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Justin T. Kocis, Lata Iyer (Marvin Crenshaw), Sonu Iyer and Pooja Iyer and a great-grandson, Marik Crenshaw. Also surviving are her sister, Annette J. Thompson of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania; brother, Thomas Krysiek and his wife, Ellen, Warren, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Marion Krysiek of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Mary Alice Krysiek of Fountain Hills, Arizona and several dear cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ginny was preceded in death by infant twin sons, Kenneth Gerard and Kevin Gerard Kocis (October 30, 1968); her sister, Gloria Noel Krzysiek (Sister Mary Claire, OSF); her brother, Ronald Francis Krysiek and a brother-in-law, William Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The School Sisters of St. Francis, 4900 Perry Highway, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 (412-761-2855), St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, or a charity of your choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, September 30 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Richard Allen and Rev. Glenn Whitman, concelebrating.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

