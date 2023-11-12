SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil K. Stoke, 83, of Sharon, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mr. Stoke was born on November 9, 1940, in East Mead Twp., Crawford County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lawrence and Lena (Simmons) Stoke.

He attended Titusville High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy. While serving in the Navy, he worked as a machinist aboard a steamship.

Following his honorable discharge, he worked for Cooper-Bessemer at the former Grove City location. Virgil ultimately retired as a coil winder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

An avid outdoorsman, he was passionate about hunting, fishing and camping. He and his wife had a camp at Plantation Park, Mercer, since 1978. He also enjoyed playing board games and cards with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Martha Long, whom he married on May 28, 1963; two daughters, Debra (John) Miller, Grove City and DiNell Schuster, Sharon; three sons, James (Paula) Stoke, Wheatland, John (Denise) Stoke, St. Augustine, Florida and Joseph (Cristi) Stoke, Berlin Center, Ohio; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two brothers, Larry (Marge) Stoke, Utah, and Clair (Mary) Stoke, Mercer.

In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by eight siblings.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Mercer County VA, 14 Courthouse, Mercer, PA 16137.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Memorial services have been provided by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

