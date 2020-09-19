Violet Marie Kaibas, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Marie Kaibas, Farrell, peacefully passed away at UPMC Horizon, Farrell, at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 after a brief and unexpected illness. She was 85.

Mrs. Kaibas was born on March 20, 1935, in Sharon, a daughter of Toma and Aurelia Ciora.

Violet was raised and lived most of her life in the Shenango Valley and briefly in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated from Sharon High School, Class of 1953 and completed continuing education courses at Pennsylvania State University.

For over 50 years, she dutifully worked for the firm of Fruit, Dill, Goodwin and Scholl Law Offices, Sharon.

She was a life-long and devoted member of the Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage, where she graciously served in various leadership and volunteer capacities, including Charter member of the Orthodox Women’s Guild, Past President and active member in the Holy Cross Ladies’ Aid and often a National A.F.O.R.A. delegate.

Violet cherished visits with family and friends, golf and bocce leagues, yoga, daily scripture readings and church. Her devotion to her faith and her children’s activities while young, whether PTA President or Girl Scout leader, were dear to her heart, as were her beloved grandchildren’s events. She wholeheartedly gave of herself to others through her gentle ways, spirited zest of life and above all, unwavering love of faith, family and friends. Those who knew her felt forever grateful to have been blessed by one of God’s most devoted angels.

She was a member of the Avalon Golf and Country Club at Buhl Park, Sharon.

She is survived by her children, Susan Sucin Barnish and her husband James, Tampa, Florida; John Sucin and his wife Dr. Jeanie Masterson Sucin, Greenville, South Carolina; her stepson, George Rock and his wife Sandy, Columbiana, Ohio; her sister, Molly Ciora Resch and her husband James, Tampa, Florida; her brother, Liviu Ciora, Sharon; four grandsons, Matthew Barnish, Adam Rock, Toma and Ian Sucin; sisters-in-law, Judy Salandria Kaibas and Ursula Kaibas Goda. She was affectionately known as ‘Aunt Vi’ to ten loving nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews.

Her husband of 49 years, George Edward Kaibas, passed away, December 4, 2009. In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, James Kaibas, Timothy Kaibas and John Goda; a sister-in-law, Cherilyn Kaibas and husband John Sucin, Jr. Often she spoke of how blessed she was to have been unconditionally loved in her marriages.

Special appreciation is extended to the staff at UPMC Horizon in Farrell for their compassionate care during her brief stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be graciously accepted in Violet’s memory at the Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. A panachida service will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, in the funeral home.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, in Holy Cross Orthodox Church with V. Rev. Fr. George J. Treff, officiating.

Interment: Saint John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

