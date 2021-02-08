Viola J. Sferra, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Viola J. Sferra, formerly of Emilie Lane, Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 8:02 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021, in Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She was 92.

Mrs. Sferra was born September 29, 1928, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Ann (Mazzarella) Naples.

A 1946 graduate of New Castle High School, she was employed by the Coca Cola Bottling Company in Sharon for 15 years and later, as an office clerk for the Collection Service Center in Hermitage.

“Vi” was a charter member and a longtime active parishioner of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she belonged to the Ave Maria Society and the funeral catering group.

She was also a member of the Sharon Regional Health System Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer for the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell.

Her husband of 52 years, Albert L. “Jim” Sferra, whom she married August 16, 1952, passed away January 17, 2005.

Surviving are two sons, Gregory J. Sferra and his wife, Penney, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and Thomas R. Sferra and his wife, Dori, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Bryan Sferra and his wife, Missy, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Deron Sferra and his wife, Natalie, of Zelienople, Pennsylvania and Nick Sferra of Bluemont, Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Anna, Jameson, Andrew and Cecilia and a sister, Geraldine A. Allay and her husband, Richard, of Painesville, Ohio.

Besides her parents and husband, Vi was preceded in death by three sisters, Carolyn Stewart, Sister Margaret Andrea and Dorothy Naples and four brothers, Frank, Anthony, Arnold and Samuel Naples.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

There are no calling hours.

A private service will be held in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor of the Church of Notre Dame, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



