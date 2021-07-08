Viola E. Bowers, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Viola E. Bowers, formerly of Norris Ave., Sharon, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, after a brief illness. She was 97.

Mrs. Bowers was born January 7, 1924, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Anthony and Madelaine (DeCapua) Conte.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1943 graduate of Sharon High School and earned an associate degree from the former Shenango Valley School of Business, Sharon.

Vi began her career in downtown Sharon as a buyer of sportswear at the Sharon Store and then worked at Whitmer Smith for 40 years as a buyer of jewelry, hose, purses and sportswear. She also assisted Kay Driscoll with her bridal shop and ultimately retired from the Cohen Store. She was named “saleswoman of the year” on three occasions by the Downtown Sharon Business Association.

Vi was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, for more than 50 years and was past president of the Ladies Guild and past chairwoman for the church’s bazaar, soup fest, trash and treasure, cookbook and funeral dinners, which she did for many years. She was also a member and past president of the Catholic Daughters of the America’s (CD of A), Sharon Court # 507.

Vi was extremely active in the community and served as an officer for the Hermitage Women’s Club, was past secretary for the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) and past president of the Shenango Valley Walking Club. In 1980 she was honored as “Neighbor of the Year.” Vi was a member of the former Sharon General Hospital Auxiliary and served for many years as chairwoman for the Charity Ball held annually at the Shenango Inn. During her time with the auxiliary, she volunteered more than 800 hours. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed attending the summer concerts at Buhl Park. Vi was always there to help, whatever the occasion, and never hesitated to be in-charge.

She loved hosting Italian dinners and she lived her life where everyone else always came first.

In memory of Vi, take time to do an act of kindness.

Her husband, Harold J. “Bordy” Bowers, whom she married August 11, 1946, passed away August 12, 2000.

Surviving is her daughter, Shirley Bowers-Donak and her husband James, of Hermitage, where Vi made her home for the past 7 years.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Angelo, Guy and Anthony Conte.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pa., 16148.

Per Vi’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A private Funeral Mass was held in St. Rose Cemetery chapel with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

