Vincent Benedict Cerroni, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Benedict “Vin” Cerroni, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, July 10, 2021, at Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial Health Center.

Vin was born on April 16, 1939, in Sharpsville, a son of the late James Cerroni and Margaret (Monteson) Cerroni.

Vin was the eldest of eight and is survived by three sisters, Sandra Evans, Regina Mayerchak and Lydia Cerroni and three brothers, Douglas Cerroni, James Cerroni, Jr. and Daniel Cerroni.

In addition to his parents, Vin was preceded in death by his sister, Cecelia Cerroni.

In 1993, Vin received his associate degree from Penn State University, Behrend Campus, becoming an electrical engineering technician.

He immediately went to work at the former Copes-Vulcan in Girard, Pennsylvania. Except for two years working at HRB Singer in State College, he spent his entire career in Girard. He lived close by in Lake City, Pennsylvania.

In 1970, Vin took a six-month trip visiting every national park in the contiguous U.S., including Alaska. On that trip he traveled into Mexico to visit family friends, Carlos and Emma and their children. Carlos and Emma extended their warm hospitality, just as Vin’s parents had done in the 1940s when Carlos came to work at Westinghouse and lived with the Cerroni family. Vin made this trip with his friend Frank Marks in the “Supertruck,” with motorcycles attached front and rear.

Vin assembled his first color TV from a Heathkit. He would disassemble a car or motorcycle engine completely, looking to fix a problem, then reassemble. He was the family photographer and good with computers, stereo equipment and all things with a manual that he could get his hands on. He was one of those rare individuals that always read the directions! He fixed TV sets, installed switches, fixtures and appliances. Whenever his help was needed by family and friends, he was glad to come and lend his expertise.

Along with adventures coast to coast, after Vin retired early at 60, he was happy to go on cabin trips in Pennsylvania with his brother, Jim. Sometimes his niece and nephew would come along and despite the age differences, Vin could easily keep up with all of them on hikes.

He had a collection of hundreds of movies on DVDs that he meticulously catalogued so his family could borrow their favorites or have a movie night with him. Living in Erie County did not keep him from making frequent trips to the Valley so he could lend a hand on a project or simply spend time with his siblings. He also enjoyed spending time with his nine nieces and nephews, whether it was cheering them on at sporting events or performances, celebrating graduations and birthdays, or spoiling them with gifts and their favorite foods at Christmas time.

Vin was an amazing person who was loved and appreciated by anyone whose life he touched!

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Park Foundation, at www.NationalParks.org.

There will be no calling hours or services.

