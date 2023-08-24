SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vid Kralj, 98, of Sharon, after a short hospital stay, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday evening, August 23, 2023.

Mr. Kralj was born on August 1, 1925, in Mirkopolje, Croatia, a son of Franjo and Bara (Perinovac) Kralj.

He proudly protected his homeland in the Croatian National Guard during World War II.

His wife, the former Ljubica Majcunic, whom he married on January 18, 1951, passed away on May 9, 1982. Following his wife’s death, he moved to the United States.

He was a hardworking man, who dedicated his life to his family. Vid was a farmer and often traded livestock to make ends meet. He also worked in construction in Germany. He settled in Chicago, Illinois and worked two full-time jobs for around 20 years.

His life revolved around his daughters, their children and their families, whom he enjoyed and cherished. The same way he carried in his heart his sisters and their families in Croatia. All of that filled a void that was left there in 1982, when the love of his life, Ljubica, suddenly departed at the age of 49.

He was very proud of his Croatian heritage and his Catholic faith! Vid was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon. He was a former member of St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church, Chicago.

He is survived by four daughters, Katica (Zvonko) Juratovic of Brookfield, Ohio, Georgia Gataric and Marija (Anthony) Mesin all of Hermitage and Ljubica (Ivan) Belan of Chicago; ten grandchildren, Marica (Matt) Nagel, Kristina Juratovic, Marina (Justin) Saunders, Ivan (Bobbi) Gataric, Suzana (Scott) Morris, Anita Mesin, Ante (Angela) Mesin, Maria (Daniel) Crawford, Natalia Belan (Rohan Vaidya) and Monica Belan (Pavao Alebic); nine grandchildren, Nadia, Ariana, Bianca, Joshua, Noah, Ella, Trent, Damian and Gabriel; also surviving are two sisters, Marica Rozic and Dragica Bakin; four nieces and nephews, Marica (Ivan), Cena, Stjepan (Melita), Marica (Slaven) and Ivan (Mirela); brother-in-law, Ivan (Djurdja) and sister-in-law, Eva, with families in Croatia.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Vid was preceded in death by his brother, Stjepan (at the age of 19); his sister, Reza; mother-in-law, Kata; father-in-law, Ivan; son-in-law, Stjepan Gataric and in-laws, Stjepan, Mijo, Ivan, Andrija, Cena, Vid, Vinko and Josipa.

May his soul praise the Lord for eternity.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.